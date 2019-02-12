Expectations

A friend of mine is in Florida. She called recently and left a message. She was sorry she had missed me and it was cold enough that she had to put on a sweater. Poor her. I’m wearing three layers in the house.

Actually it is all relative. She’s in a location that is supposed to be hot and it isn’t so she is not happy.

