Fair director named ‘Top 10 under 40’

CALEB NICKERSON

PONTIAC May 28, 2018

One of the members of the Shawville Fair board graced the Canadian Association of Fairs and Exhibitions (CAFE) spring news as one of their picks for ‘Top 10 under 40’.

CAFE is a non-profit organization that represents fairs across the country and brings together stakeholders in the fair industry.

Charleen Moore has been heading up the agricultural awareness program at the Shawville Fair for the past eight years and has also been the director of the school program for the past five. She said that the recognition caught her off guard.

