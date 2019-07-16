Fake news: fraudulent Will Amos Facebook account

J.D. Potié CHAPEAU July 13, 2019 Last week, Pontiac Liberal MP Will Amos took to Facebook to inform the public of the importance of being aware of fraudulent activity on social media with a lengthy post. On July 10, after being alerted of a fraudulent Facebook account bearing his name and his photo asking local residents to donate money to his riding, it was imperative to take action and let locals know what was true and what wasn’t.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.