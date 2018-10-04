Family centre supports Snowsuit Fund

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

QUYON Sept. 29, 2018

The Quyon Family Centre held their annual Harvest Supper last weekend, gathering local families for a community meal while supporting a charity that helps many in the Pontiac.

Seeing upwards of 100 guests on Saturday night, the community hub served up salad, spaghetti and plenty of desserts, greatly exceeding their fundraising goals in support of the Snowsuit Fund.

“There’s lots of families who need it in this area,” said Ashley Carson, president of the centre’s board, of supporting the fund. “We want to make sure all the kids are warm.”

