Family Day a homerun

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

BRYSON July 14, 2018

With live music, food and baseball, one committee in Bryson has set out to continue their mission of bringing the community together while fundraising for a variety of initiatives in their town.

The Bryson Revitalization Committee held their fourth annual Family Day on Saturday, hosting many fun and games all afternoon and into the night at the Bryson Lions Park.

“The day is to bring the community together,” said committee member Joanne Ralston. “It’s a homecoming, a good weekend to come back to see friends and family.”

