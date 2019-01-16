by Shelley Heaphy

Read, read, read. This should be every parents’ motto in their home. Being literate unlocks so many important doors for our children.

Each year, on Jan. 27 we celebrate Family Literacy Day. In our fast-paced world it is easy to forget to stop and read with our kids, so this day is set aside as our reminder.

We are an integral part of our children being successful in writing and reading and this lifelong journey begins at a young age. Literacy is something that should be intertwined in daily life, not just once a year. Here are some great activities for literacy day that could also be implemented year round.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me