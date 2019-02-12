Family time at the TCRA

CALEB NICKERSON

LADYSMITH Feb. 9, 2019

A gaggle of children and their parents gathered at the TCRA Hall in Ladysmith on Saturday for a day of organized activities and community spirit.

Organized by councillors Jammie-Lee Thrun and Megane Bretzlaff along with members of the TCRA, the day featured everything from a chili cookoff, to snowshoeing and music.

