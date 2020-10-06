Wednesday, October 7, 2020
The Trudeau Collision Brewers were crowned the winners of the Shawville Men’s Fastpitch League on Saturday night, following an 8-2 win over the Gannon/Blackburn Electric Inc. Bucks. Back row, from left: Cris Hearty, Joran Graham, Jordan Kearns, Julien Gagnon, Joe Mick and Ryan McIntyre. Front row, from left: Jeff Tanguay, Blake Howarth, Chris Hobbs and Ryley Burns.
News Sports 

Fastball wraps up

Emily Hsueh , , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Oct. 3, 2020
The Shawville Men’s Fastpitch League wrapped up on Saturday night, closing out an abbreviated season with a pair of games.
Organizer Matt Greer said that despite the late start and the additional restrictions, they were able to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca