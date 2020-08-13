Thursday, August 13, 2020
The Shawville Men’s Fastpitch League kicked off their season a little later than usual this year due to public health guidelines, but the players were eager to return to the diamond to recoup what they could of the 2020 season. Pictured, Jared Murray of the Gannon/Blackburn Electric Inc. Bucks connects with a pitch early in the first game against the Trudeau Collision Brewers.
Fastpitch returns to Shawville

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Aug. 6, 2020
The Shawville Men’s Fastpitch League kicked off their season on Aug. 6, with players trying to recoup what remains of the summer of 2020.
Organizer Matt Greer said that the shutdown of the Greater Ottawa Fastball League (GOFL) meant that the level of competition will be a lot higher this year, as members of . . .

