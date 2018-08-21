Favourite memories from the Shawville Fair
The Equity asked people around Shawville about what their favourite memory is from
attending the Shawville Fair.
Here’s what they had to say:
Jo-Anne Brownlee “Probably the first year that I showed a calf. I grew up on a farm, so my parents had jersey cattle and the first year that I showed they called it “peewee division” … It was just a big memory, like I was getting older, I could now show cattle. It was a big thing.”
Leah Chamberlain
“For me, it’s the light horse show … I used to compete in it. I just remember it used to go into late hours at night, it was a full-day affair and it was pretty exciting.”
Lorne Henry
“I always go for the rock show,” he said, speaking fondly of past performances by Kim Mitchell and David Wilcox. “I also like looking at the animals.”
Hudson Moore
Favourite ride: “Merry-go-round.” Favourite animal to see: “Cows.” Favourite food: “Corn.”
