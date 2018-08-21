Favourite memories from the Shawville Fair

The Equity asked people around Shawville about what their favourite memory is from

attending the Shawville Fair.

Here’s what they had to say:

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)