Fear working

Fear is a very powerful emotion. When I thought I saw a cougar last fall as a friend and I walked our dogs, I felt fear rise in me. I began immediately thinking about how I might escape from the perceived danger that I thought I was in. My heart beat fast and I kept my eyes in the direction of the animal, until it disappeared.

Nowadays, I have encountered many people who seem filled with fear. Because we are facing something unknown and because we hear very negative news constantly, we are more apt to fear than think. When there is danger, it is a good thing to be cautious, but giving in to fear can make us act in irrational ways and in a real sense to not think at all. That is never good. If in a crisis, we keep being wise and follow sensible precautions, we can thrive and still feel peace.

Faith in the God of creation who promised long ago that He would walk with us, oversee His creation and keep it going until He says it will end, is a truth that will hold us steady and secure. Trusting is the better way.