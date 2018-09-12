by Shelley Heaphy

We all have fears. Fears can be very small and very large. I have a fear of fire. I worry about fires around us, I worry about a fire in my home and I worry about forest fires. I am afraid of fire.

I can remember learning in school that kids can easily pick up on your fears and that you should work very hard as their teachers to not pass on your own dislikes and phobias. As such, we talk a lot about how amazing firefighters are and we have escape routes and plans in place for my piece of mind. Instead of passing on my fear of fire to my children I hope I’m channeling that fear into preparedness.

Kids also have fears. The other day, after reading “Franklin’s afraid of the dark” with my youngest I asked him what he was afraid of. I fully expected no response but instead he shocked me by saying, “Mommy, daddy, Grace, Nora leave Lucas.”

