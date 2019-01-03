Felt boots and fur-lined garters

Every year between Christmas and New Years, farmers gEt serious about winter. If they have not already received the first winter cold snap, it will arrive between Christmas and New Years. It’s during the first winter cold snap when water bowels in the barn freeze, the tractor won’t start, and the dog decides to not bother going out for his morning run that we question this whole theory of global warming. It was one of those mornings when my grandfather (looking like a snowman), stomped into the kitchen for breakfast about 7:30, after he had finished the morning milking, that he announced that the old Shawville milling thermometer was below the little zero mark (-18°C).

