Fibre Pontiac project still promising, consultant says

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Dec. 9, 2020 The likelihood that the Fibre Pontiac project’s ideal partner, Renmatix, will officially name the Pontiac as its future home by the end of 2020 is low, according to Pierre Vézina, MRC Pontiac forestry consultant and the president of Fibre Pontiac. The American company’s commitment is the thread on which Vézina’s consultant contract hangs, as the MRC council passed a resolution at their Nov. 25 meeting that required two conditions be met by the end of 2020 for him to continue to be paid next year. Those conditions are that the federal Investment in Forestry Industry Transformation (IFIT) funding that Renmatix applied for be approved, and that the company then declares interest in the region. Were the project to be fully realized, the company would build a . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca