Filling your cup

By Shelley Heaphy

“Just remember to fill your own cup because you can’t share with people if your cup is empty.”

I recently saw this quote shared on social media, and thought to myself how absolutely true it is. So many of us often forget to take care of ourselves and our own needs, putting them aside to complete the hundreds of other things that creep up on us daily. There’s a huge push in today’s society to do more, to always be busy, to always be available, to always be helping. It is exhausting.

Before having kids, I had all the free time in the world – and I had no idea. I worked out at the gym whenever I felt like it, popped into the mall to check out new seasons of clothing, read books (plural – each week), went for dinner with my husband, took in cheap night at the theatre often, took a relaxing bath every night, met with girlfriends for coffee, enjoyed runs outdoors whenever I felt like it and on and on.

