Shawville Clarendon Fire Chief Lee Laframboise is tired of with residents calling 911 for non-emergency situations, especially those that do so anonymously. He said that calls for things like fireworks or screened in campfires cost taxpayers money and can be handled without using the emergency line.
Fire chief fed up with non-emergency calls

CALEB NICKERSON
PONTIAC July 15, 2020
A local fire chief is angry with residents calling 911 for non-emergency situations.
Shawville Clarendon Fire Chief Lee Laframboise said that his department has received several calls in the past few weeks for things like people shooting off fireworks on Canada Day, or having a small bonfire in their back yard.
“Somebody calls 911 because someone’s setting fireworks off on Canada Day … really?” He said with exasperation. “I just want people to realize when they call 911 … [they] are getting 10 to 25 people . . .

 

