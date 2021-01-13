Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Fire destroyed a home on Sand Bay Road in Clarendon on the evening of Jan. 7. No one was home at the time of the blaze and the fire was still under investigation at the time of print.
Highlight News 

Fire destroys Clarendon home

Emily Hsueh ,

CALEB NICKERSON
CLARENDON Jan. 7, 2021
Emergency crews were alerted at 5:58 p.m. that a home located at C138 Sand Bay Road was on fire. The Shawville Clarendon Fire Department responded with four trucks and 18 firefighters.
Chief Lee Laframboise said that when his crews arrived . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca