Fire destroys Luskville home

STEPHEN RICCIO LUSKVILLE July 10, 2020 Municipality of Pontiac firefighters battled with a Luskville house fire on Tuesday afternoon, getting it under control within approximately an hour and a half. Kevin Mansey, interim fire director for the municipality, said that fire crews were . . .

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.