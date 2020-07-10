Friday, July 10, 2020
Municipality of Pontiac firefighters battle with a house fire on 40 avenue des Bosquets. None of the homeowners were there at the time, but unfortunately their dog perished in the blaze.
Fire destroys Luskville home

STEPHEN RICCIO
LUSKVILLE July 10, 2020
Municipality of Pontiac firefighters battled with a Luskville house fire on Tuesday afternoon, getting it under control within approximately an hour and a half.
Kevin Mansey, interim fire director for the municipality, said that fire crews were . . .

 

