First Walk for Dog Guides raises $1,400
Shawville’s first Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides took place on May 27, seeing over 20 walkers and nine dogs take part in the event. Pictured, organizer Chelsea Smith thanks guest speakers and walkers for their participation.
The walk had two options – a three-kilometre route or a six-kilometre one, both following the PPJ past PHS from the Shawville Fairgrounds. Pictured, the group of walkers and their dogs that took part in the fundraiser.
The event raised $1,400 for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, which will benefit the training and providing of service dogs to people across the country. From left: Mike Hodgins shares how his visual assistance dog, Nellie, allows him the freedom to leave the house for errands and walks, while accompanied by his wife, Mary Holmes.
The organizer invited two people to speak before the walk, on how having a service dog has helped their families. Pictured, Jim Coffey speaks about having an autism assistance dog for his son, both at home and while travelling abroad.
The event was the first of it’s kind in Shawville, receiving the support of the Renfrew Pet Valu and Shawville Lions’ Club. From left: Barbara Coffey and her son, Taïgan Coffey, with their autism assistance dog, Comet.
Donald Teuma-Castelletti
SHAWVILLE May 27, 2018
Just over 20 folks laced up their runners and leashed up their canine companions on Sunday morning, taking part in Shawville’s first Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides.
Organized by Shawville resident Chelsea Smith, her hope was to bring awareness to the life-changing benefits that an assistance dog can bring to an individual, and their family.
Hosting walkers at the Shawville Fairgrounds entrance, participants gathered together closer to the 11 a.m. start time. Shortly before it was set to start, Smith welcomed everyone and introduced two guest speakers to the crowd.
First up was Jim Coffey, whose son, Taïgan, has autism and benefits from the assistance of an autism service dog.
This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.
If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.
If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)
You must be logged in to post a comment Login