First Walk for Dog Guides raises $1,400

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE May 27, 2018

Just over 20 folks laced up their runners and leashed up their canine companions on Sunday morning, taking part in Shawville’s first Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides.

Organized by Shawville resident Chelsea Smith, her hope was to bring awareness to the life-changing benefits that an assistance dog can bring to an individual, and their family.

Hosting walkers at the Shawville Fairgrounds entrance, participants gathered together closer to the 11 a.m. start time. Shortly before it was set to start, Smith welcomed everyone and introduced two guest speakers to the crowd.

First up was Jim Coffey, whose son, Taïgan, has autism and benefits from the assistance of an autism service dog.

