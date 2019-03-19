Five years and counting

Happy anniversary to all of us. Five years ago a group of parents sat together determined to bring programs, events and workshops for families to our small town, eliminating the need to travel long distances for children’s activities. To say that our dream has become a reality is an understatement. It is so exciting to gather around and brainstorm, discuss and plan new events and programs to bring to our small towns. It is even more exciting to see more and more children coming out and enjoying them.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.