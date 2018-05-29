Fleury to run on Green ticket

CALEB NICKERSON

PONTIAC May 30, 2018

The Parti Vert du Quebec have announced that local activist and Chief of the Fort Coulonge Off-Reserve Algonquins, Roger Fleury, will be their candidate in the Pontiac riding for the upcoming provincial election this fall.

Fleury is no stranger to the campaign trail, as he was the Green candidate for Hull-Aylmer in the 2011 and 2015 federal elections and also ran for mayor of Gatineau in 2009.

Incumbent Liberal André Fortin is currently the only other candidate registered in the Pontiac region, though the candidate nominations won’t close until September 15.

Fleury grew up in the Pontiac and is retired from teaching history at Polyvalente Nicolas in Gatineau. In 2014, he led a group of protesters that occupied a construction site in Gatineau for 34 days, after a number of ancient Indigenous artifacts were discovered during excavation.

