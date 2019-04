CALEB NICKERSON CHAPEAU March 31, 2019 Harrington Hall in Chapeau was filled with the smell of frying flapjacks on Sunday morning as the local Lions Club held what is likely to be their last pancake breakfast of the season.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.