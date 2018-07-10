Flood survey for MoP residents

Chris Lowrey

MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC July 11, 2018

The Municipality of Pontiac is asking residents to fill out a survey about the 2017 floods in order to improve its response to future inundations.

The survey, which is available on the municipality’s Facebook page, aims to gauge how residents feel the municipality responded to the emergency in 2017.

The Municipality of Pontiac was especially hard hit by last year’s spring floods with more than 50 homes being condemned as a result.

The situation was so dire that the municipality was one of the main areas to receive military assistance at the time.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me