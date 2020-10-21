Wednesday, October 21, 2020
The Familiprix in Shawville has begun booking appointments to deliver the flu shot to residents. Pharmacists and health care workers await the arrival of the vaccine.
Flu shot bookings open in the Pontiac

PONTIAC Oct. 21, 2020 
The flu shot is coming to the Pontiac and medical professionals are gearing up to deliver the vaccine while respecting social distancing measures.
Walk-in flu shot clinics were cancelled this year due to COVID-19 and residents will have to . . .

