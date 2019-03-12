Food sovereignty

“A country that cannot feed itself is a very weak country.” During World War II the thought was instilled in the mind of every European when their food supply was cut off by the enemy and any good food found was quickly channeled to the opposition’s army. After World War II was over, those countries swore that they would never starve again. Europe has never left themselves at the mercy of other countries to supply them with food since.

* This article is available only to subscribers of THE EQUITY Premium or Online service. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.