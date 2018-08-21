For the Leahys, it’s all in the family

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Aug. 22 2018

The Shawville Fair is chock full of world-class entertainment this year, but there’s nothing quite like one performance, all set for Sunday afternoon.

Lakefield, Ont.’s Next Generation Leahy will be literally filling up the main stage on Sunday, as the whole family brings their Celtic-inspired show to town, complete with all the appropriate instruments.

Speaking with Doug Leahy, patriarch to the performing family, he’s amazed at just how much his children have taken to it.

“We started three years ago, and we were doing a fair bit in the show, my wife and I,” said Doug. “Now we’re not and the love of music really shows in our kids, and they really feed off the audience. They are leading the way now. My wife and I don’t play in very many numbers anymore and that’s great.”

This performance is an all-in-the-family routine, as in all members come from the same immediate family. Like Doug said, there was a time when he and his wife, Jennifer, had to hold the reins of their show, but that’s passed as their children have grown more comfortable in the driver’s seat.

