Former classmates gather for reunion

Caleb Nickerson

DAVIDSON Aug. 24, 2017

Over 80 alumni of St. John’s High School gathered at Magnum Outfitters in Davidson last Thursday to catch up and reminisce about the good old days.

The bilingual school opened its doors in Campbell’s Bay in 1957 and closed in 1968. It was operated by the Sisters of St. Joseph and taught grades eight to 11. Students were bussed in from all over the Pontiac, from Otter Lake to Portage du Fort to Waltham.

