Former Nunavut MP shares story of a colder rural living

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

BRISTOL May 24, 2018

Pontiac residents looking to understand growing up in a much different part of Canada had to chance to last Thursday, when former Nunavut MP Leona Aglukkaq visited a church in Bristol.

Hosted by the St. Andrew’s Knox United Church, over 30 people gathered in the pews on the evening of May 24, as they learned about Canada’s youngest territory and what it’s like to live there.

“In the North, it is the arctic,” said Aglukkaq, as she set out to differentiate her home from the rest of Canada.

Aglukkaq began the talk with a history on the evolution of Nunavut, and how it came to be separate from the Northwest Territories. As well, she was quick to highlight that the Inuit people are not the same as Indigenous, in the sense that they have not been bound under previous treaties with the government, nor granted Indian Status.



