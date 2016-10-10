Fort Coulonge, Campbell’s Bay set to lose bank branches

Chris Lowrey

CAMPBELL’S BAY Oct. 19, 2016

Residents of Fort Coulonge and Campbell’s Bay will have to travel into Gatineau if they want to continue banking in-person with Laurentian Bank.

The Laurentian branches in both Fort Coulonge and Campbell’s Bay are set to close in late June of 2017.

“They will be merging with other branches,” said Laurentian Bank V.P. of communications Hélène Soulard.

