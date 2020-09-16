Thursday, September 17, 2020
A property on rue Thomas Lefebvre in Fort Coulonge is the location of fur trading posts that were used from the late 1600s to the mid 1800s. There is still one building on the site, and it is believed to have been part of the most recent post that was abandoned. An archeological dig, funded by Greg Piasetzki, will be performed from Sept. 27-Oct. 3 to uncover artifacts from the site.been part of the most recent post that was abandoned. An archeological dig, funded by Greg Piasetzki, will be performed from Sept. 27-Oct. 3 to uncover artifacts from the site.
News Top Story 

Fort Coulonge dig to uncover fur trading past

Emily Hsueh ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
FORT COULONGE
Sept. 16, 2020
A team of archeologists will descend upon Fort Coulonge on Sept. 27 to begin a week-long dig with the hopes of uncovering artifacts from historic trading posts that were built in the area.
The dig is being funded by Greg Piasetzki, a Toronto-based lawyer who has roots to the region that go back more than 200 years.
The site is located on . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca