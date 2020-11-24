Fort Coulonge elects first female mayor in special vote

MIKE ATHEY FORT COULONGE Nov. 19, 2020 Councillors have voted in a new mayor for Fort Coulonge following a council meeting on Nov. 19. The special vote saw former pro-mayor Debbie Laporte become the new mayor following the recent departure of former mayor Gaston Allard after he left for a new job opportunity. Laporte had put her name in for contention and won by acclimation. She had previously served as . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca