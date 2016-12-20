Fort Coulonge gathers food for the less fortunate

CALEB NICKERSON

FORT COULONGE

Dec. 16, 2016

Over 50 volunteers participated in a food drive Friday evening at the Parish Hall in Fort Coulonge.

Volunteers hit the streets in teams seeking food and monetary donations, while a team at the hall sorted the donations and cooked up a hearty meal. The event has been taking place for over 30 years and this year’s efforts were a collaboration between Bouffe Pontiac and the Fort Coulonge Knights of Columbus.

