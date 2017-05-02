Fort Coulonge peers into the past

TERRY BIJOJOTE

FORT COULONGE

April 26, 2017

The Fort Coulonge Library hosted author Benoit Paré to talk about his book “Fort-Coulonge pour mieux comprendre son histoire” last Wednesday evening.

Paré said that he finished writing the book two years ago as the community was celebrating its 125-years of existence. He said that the stories found in the book are tales that the community needed to know.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me