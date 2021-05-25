Fortin discusses Bill 96 with mayors

CALEB NICKERSON CAMPBELL’S BAY May 19, 2021 This past Wednesday, the MRC Pontiac council of mayors had an extended question and answer session with MNA André Fortin about the provincial government’s new language law, known as Bill 96. The bill, introduced in the National Assembly earlier this month, would make numerous changes to everything from . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca