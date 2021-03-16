Thursday, March 18, 2021
Four Pontiac women, Abbie Pritchard, Adelaide Devine, Elsie Gibbons and Rosaleen Dickson, were honoured for their accomplishments by the Fairbairn house on March 11 via an online presentation. The presentation is part of a larger exhibit called Notable Women of the Outaouais and the Gatineau Valley.
Four notable Pontiac women added to the history books

Emily Hsueh , ,

EMILY HSUEH
PONTIAC March 11, 2021
Four notable women from the Pontiac were honoured in a virtual presentation on March 11, presented by the Fairbairn House, a historic house in Wakefield serving as a heritage centre.
The presentation was a part of a larger exhibit called Notable Women of the Outaouais and the Gatineau Valley that recognized 18 women who lived between 1816 and 2018 who . . .

