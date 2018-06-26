Fried taters on Picanoc Road

CALEB NICKERSON

OTTER LAKE June 22, 2018

Folks in Otter Lake looking for a new spot for a snack can now head to Picanoc Patate to fill their gullets.

Located at 435 Picanoc Road, the business is set back from the road, with space to park and eat.

Owner Robin Richard said that she’s got experience in the restaurant business and had been thinking about opening for quite some time.

“It’s something I’ve really enjoyed,” she said, adding that the road gets pretty busy with cottagers and anglers throughout the summer and winter months.

She said that the menu is pretty standard chip stand fare, with burgers, an assortment of poutines and deep-fryer snacks.

“We wanted to keep it pretty simple just starting out,” she said.

