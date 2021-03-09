Friends and family remember Jérôme Sallafranque

CALEB NICKERSON L’ISLE AUX ALLUMETTES March 10, 2021 The upper Pontiac lost a pillar of their community last month with the passing of Jérôme Sallafranque of Allumettes Island on Feb. 7. Born in 1934, Sallafranque grew up on a farm just outside of Chapeau, the ninth child in a family of 16. His daughter Mariette said that her father was a hard worker and left home as a young man to look for work, and didn’t attend high school, a common occurrence in those days. Mariette added that she remembered some funny tales from his childhood, like when he and his siblings raised a young deer as a pet, after its mother had been killed. Jérôme’s younger sister Pauline said that . . .

