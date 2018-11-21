From an early age

While enjoying a 4-H banquet which was planned, organized, emceed and fully managed by 4-H members, the oldest of which was still a teenager; I reminisced and was amazed how these kids who started attending at age six could develop to where they could organize and execute an awards banquet complete with decorations, table centres, lead us in “O Canada” and say grace before supper.

Some could even square dance before they were seven.

Members who excelled in each division were presented trophies as well as those who improved the most through the year. First year members were also recognized and encouraged with certificates. The 4-H motto; “Learn to do by doing” really struck home.

All the clubs (for development of social skills as well as training in everything from cooking, to fitting an animal to show at the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto) are training youth to excel in leadership roles in organizations, local councils, large corporations and even countries.

