Fryin’ fish for charity in Fort Coulonge

J.D. Potié FORT COULONGE March 5, 2019 On Saturday, more than 300 people congregated at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Fort Coulonge for the 13th annual Charity Fish Fry. The hall was nearly filled to capacity, as people lined up for servings of fried fish, seasoned chicken breasts, assortments of salads and vegetables among many more delicious treats.

