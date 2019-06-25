Fun-filled festivites for Chapeau Young at Heart Club

J.D. Potié CHAPEAU June 19, 2019 On June 19, around 30 Pontiac residents, mostly seniors, convened at the Harrington Community Hall in Chapeau for the local Young at Heart Club’s 28th annual final picnic of the season. As a free event for members, the gathering served as an opportunity for the group to get together for a final round of good food, fun games and socializing before getting on with their respective summer breaks.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.