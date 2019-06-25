Tuesday, June 25, 2019
The Equity
On June 19, members of Chapeau’s Young at Heart Club convened inside the Harrington Community Hall for their last picnic of the season. From left: members of the club’s board of directors Carmel Chartrand, Edmond Chartrand, Lylie Allard, Jannette Gaudette, President Jérome Sallafranque and Ron Price pose for a group shot. Missing are Ethel Jones, Mariette Sallafranque and Theresa Harkins.
News 

Fun-filled festivites for Chapeau Young at Heart Club

Liz Draper

J.D. Potié
CHAPEAU June 19, 2019
On June 19, around 30 Pontiac residents, mostly seniors, convened at the Harrington Community Hall in Chapeau for the local Young at Heart Club’s 28th annual final picnic of the season.
As a free event for members, the gathering served as an opportunity for the group to get together for a final round of good food, fun games and socializing before getting on with their respective summer breaks.

 

