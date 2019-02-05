Fun times at Le Patro

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

FORT COULONGE

Feb. 4, 2019

Young anglers and hockey pros in training took advantage of Monday’s warm weather, as they descended upon Le Patro’s canal location for all sorts of winter fun.

With professional hockey lessons and a full introduction to ice fishing, these local children were eager to spend their day outdoors.

