Funding boost for homes in need

Chris Lowrey

PONTIAC Jan. 16, 2017

MRC Pontiac residents can get their hands on a portion of more than $50,000 allocated to the region for homes in need of improvement.

The announcement was made on Jan. 16 by Pontiac MNA André Fortin and totals an additional $56,000 for home renovations in the Pontiac.

This announcement comes in addition to the $381,000 already announced for the region in this fiscal year.

