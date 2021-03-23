Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A Thorne man lost his home in a fire last Sunday, and the community has rallied to get him back on his feet. The link to the GoFundMe page is https://gofund.me/fd7d75a3. Above, a before and after picture of the house that was lost. Photos submitted
News 

Fundraiser for victim of Thorne fire

Emily Hsueh ,

CALEB NICKERSON
THORNE March 24, 2021
A fundraiser has been started for a Thorne man who lost his home in a fire on March 14.
The effort was spearheaded by Andria Young, the sister of the victim, Dave Alexander. She said that Alexander had been . . .

