G-Hogs Shawville 3-Pitch Champs



The G-Hogs took home the Shawville 3-Pitch league championship on Aug. 30, defeating the Truckers 20-6. Back row, from left: Todd Hearty, Charlie Richardson, Ed Rusenstrom, Ryan Currie, Holly Currie, Rick Atkinson, Evan Atkinson and Jeff Tanguay. Front row, from left: Mike St-Pierre, Laura Richardson and Tina Atkinson.

