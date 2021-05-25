Gaétan Graveline steps down from Fort Coulonge council

EMILY HSUEH FORT COULONGE May 26, 2021 After serving Fort Coulonge as a councillor for 12 years, Gaétan Graveline is stepping down from his role. He cited that the state of the council is what prompted him to leave. “It’s because of the climate [of the council],” he told THE EQUITY. “People can have different opinions. But I noticed . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca