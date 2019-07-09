Gardening workshop for budding green thumbs

J.D. Potié LITCHFIELD July 6, 2019 On July 6, a group of local planting apprentices gathered at the Jardin Educatif du Pontiac in Litchfield for the second part of an interactive workshop on home gardening courtesy of a local agricultural aficionado. Hosted by the Jardin Educatif du Pontiac and the Table de Development Social du Pontiac, the session served as an opportunity for local gardeners to gain insightful tips on maintaining their flowering crops in order to yield the best possible results for the end of the season.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.