GELAM stable hired by Hot 89.9



GELAM Stable, of Clarendon, was recently hired by the radio station Hot 89.9 to provide a horse for a wedding. The station had run a contest offering to pay for the wedding costs if the lucky couple met certain criteria, including the bride riding a horse down the aisle. Pictured, Ginger Finan leads her horse Juno down the aisle with bride Jenna Martineau at her wedding held at Strathmere in North Gower, Ont.

