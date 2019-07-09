Tuesday, July 9, 2019
The Equity
On July 3, local genealogist Gloria Tubman graced locals with a session teaching essential trick to conducting historical research and narrowing down specific data. Pictured, Tubman addresses the group during her presentation.
News 

Genealogical knowledge at the Pontiac Archives in Shawville

Liz Draper

J.D. Potié
SHAWVILLE July 3, 2019
On July 3, around 30 local history buffs gathered inside the Pontiac Archives in Shawville for a one-hour presentation on the basics of genealogical research from an expert in the field.
Presented by local genealogist Gloria Tubman, the session consisted of a power-point slide-show where the Bristol-based archivist divulged into how she goes about researching history, family trees and bloodlines.

 

