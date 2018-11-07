Getting extra crafty

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

OTTER LAKE Nov. 3, 2018

Jingle bells were rocking and the Otter Lake R.A. Hall was hung with all manner of local vendors’ wares, as the 2018 Otter Lake Craft and Vender show took place on Nov. 3.

Featuring over a dozen vendors from around the Pontiac, plus many prizes, draws and food options, there was plenty to shop on Saturday as families sought to get their holiday lists crossed off.

Event organizer Crystal Dubeau said the event is a great way to help bring the community together as the holiday season begins, and that it was great to host it early as there isn’t always a lot of similar events going on just yet.

As well as organizing the show, Dubeau was also running her own booth, plus the kitchen with staff from her restaurant, Rumours Resto-Café. Which is why there’s another reason she arranges it all – it gets her whole family involved.

