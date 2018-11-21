Getting it all, right at home

The holidays are right around the corner and with it are plenty of local celebrations, events, and fun to take part in. Much of the excitement every year comes from taking the time to enjoy everything the season has to offer, with family, friends, and neighbours.

This year, Shawville will be celebrating it’s 20th anniversary of the tree lighting ceremony on Friday, complete with carollers and a procession through town to Veteran’s Memorial Park. Starting at New Hope Christian Fellowship at 6:30 p.m., everyone is welcome to join in on spreading cheer before the big ceremony when the tree lighting will help usher in the Christmas season.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me